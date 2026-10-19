Enemy has advanced near Novyi Donbas, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novyi Donbas (a village in the Dobropillia urban community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.



Novyi Donbas

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Matiasheve and Svitle in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP