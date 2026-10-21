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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,570,540 personnel (+1,820 over the past day), 12,436 tanks, 51,403 artillery systems, and 25,586 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Enemy losses as of October 21: The AFU neutralized another 1,820 occupiers over the past 24 hours

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,570,540 Russian occupiers.

This was reported  by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 21, 2026, are estimated to be:

Personnel:

Approximately 1,570,540 (+1,820) people were wounded or killed

Weapons and Military Equipment:

  • Tanks: 12,436 (+11)
  • Armored combat vehicles: 25,586 (+16)
  • Artillery systems: 51,403 (+44)
  • MLRS: 2,228 (+1)
  • Air defense systems: 1,716 (+2)
  • Aircraft: 449
  • Helicopters: 356

Unmanned Systems and Missiles:

  • Ground-based robotic systems: 2,990 (+4)
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs: 573,392 (+1,820)
  • Cruise missiles: 5,138

Marine Equipment:

  • Ships and boats: 35
  • Submarines: 2

Support Equipment:

  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 165,278 (+407)
  • Specialized equipment: 4,844 (+2)

Watch more: Ruscist tried to escape Ukrainian drone on his knees but took precision strike to his "decision-making centre". VIDEO

ліквідація рф

The numbers in parentheses indicate the losses over the past 24 hours.

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Ruscist tried to escape Ukrainian drone on his knees but took precision strike to his "decision-making centre". VIDEO

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