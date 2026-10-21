Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,570,540 personnel (+1,820 over the past day), 12,436 tanks, 51,403 artillery systems, and 25,586 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,570,540 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 21, 2026, are estimated to be:
Personnel:
Approximately 1,570,540 (+1,820) people were wounded or killed
Weapons and Military Equipment:
- Tanks: 12,436 (+11)
- Armored combat vehicles: 25,586 (+16)
- Artillery systems: 51,403 (+44)
- MLRS: 2,228 (+1)
- Air defense systems: 1,716 (+2)
- Aircraft: 449
- Helicopters: 356
Unmanned Systems and Missiles:
- Ground-based robotic systems: 2,990 (+4)
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs: 573,392 (+1,820)
- Cruise missiles: 5,138
Marine Equipment:
- Ships and boats: 35
- Submarines: 2
Support Equipment:
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 165,278 (+407)
- Specialized equipment: 4,844 (+2)
The numbers in parentheses indicate the losses over the past 24 hours.
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
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