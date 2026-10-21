Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,570,540 personnel (+1,820 over the past day), 12,436 tanks, 51,403 artillery systems, and 25,586 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,570,540 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 21, 2026, are estimated to be:

Personnel:

Approximately 1,570,540 (+1,820) people were wounded or killed

Weapons and Military Equipment:

Tanks: 12,436 (+11)

Armored combat vehicles: 25,586 (+16)

Artillery systems: 51,403 (+44)

MLRS: 2,228 (+1)

Air defense systems: 1,716 (+2)

Aircraft: 449

Helicopters: 356

Unmanned Systems and Missiles:

Ground-based robotic systems: 2,990 (+4)

Operational-tactical-level UAVs: 573,392 (+1,820)

Cruise missiles: 5,138

Marine Equipment:

Ships and boats: 35

Submarines: 2

Support Equipment:

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 165,278 (+407)

Specialized equipment: 4,844 (+2)

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The numbers in parentheses indicate the losses over the past 24 hours.

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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