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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Ruscist tried to escape Ukrainian drone on his knees but took precision strike to his "decision-making centre". VIDEO

Drone operators from the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out a precision strike on a Russian occupier who was trying to escape a Ukrainian drone on his knees.

As Censor.NET reports, after spotting the approaching drone, the invader tried to save himself by moving on his knees, but this escape tactic proved unsuccessful.

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The Ukrainian operator caught up with the enemy and flew the drone straight into his "decision-making centre".

Footage of this accurate "strike" by troops from the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade was posted on social media.

Watch more: Ruscists tried to escape Ukrainian "Hornet" kamikaze drone but exposed side of their vehicle to strike. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners from 1021st Air Defence Brigade demonstrated launch of "Bars" jet-powered interceptor drone, capable of reaching speeds of up to 700 km/h. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12735) elimination (8234) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3980) drones (5507)
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