Ruscist tried to escape Ukrainian drone on his knees but took precision strike to his "decision-making centre". VIDEO
Drone operators from the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out a precision strike on a Russian occupier who was trying to escape a Ukrainian drone on his knees.
As Censor.NET reports, after spotting the approaching drone, the invader tried to save himself by moving on his knees, but this escape tactic proved unsuccessful.
The Ukrainian operator caught up with the enemy and flew the drone straight into his "decision-making centre".
Footage of this accurate "strike" by troops from the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade was posted on social media.
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