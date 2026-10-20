Ruscist tried to escape Ukrainian drone on his knees but took precision strike to his "decision-making centre". VIDEO

Drone operators from the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade carried out a precision strike on a Russian occupier who was trying to escape a Ukrainian drone on his knees.

As Censor.NET reports, after spotting the approaching drone, the invader tried to save himself by moving on his knees, but this escape tactic proved unsuccessful.

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The Ukrainian operator caught up with the enemy and flew the drone straight into his "decision-making centre".

Footage of this accurate "strike" by troops from the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade was posted on social media.

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