Russian forces struck business in the Lviv region: two people injured. PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday, 20 October, the enemy attacked a business in the Zhovkivska community in the Lviv region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What are the consequences?

According to the Regional State Administration, two employees were injured. They sustained moderate injuries.

A fire broke out. It was quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service specialists.

Read on Censor.NET: Enemy attacks Lviv region: warehouse on fire, houses damaged (updated). Photo report

A private house in a neighbouring village was also damaged by falling debris from an enemy drone. Windows were smashed, doors destroyed, and there is a small crater nearby.







Fortunately, no one was injured there.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.