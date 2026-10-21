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News Explosion in Odesa
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Explosion in high-rise block in Odesa: second explosion occurred whilst fire was being extinguished, injuring rescue workers and paramedic. PHOTOS

Last night, in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa, an unknown object exploded in a seven-storey residential block, causing a major fire and damage to the flats.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Second explosion during fire-fighting operations

It is reported that a second explosion occurred whilst the fire was being extinguished.

Assistance to the injured and dealing with the aftermath of the emergency

Four people were injured, including three rescue workers and an ambulance paramedic. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided support to 11 people who were at the scene of the incident.

Explosion in a high-rise block in Odesa on 21 October

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. A total of 45 rescue workers and 11 were working at the scene.

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explosion (1798) Odesa (1302) Odesa region (1330) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1134) Odesa district (479)
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