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Explosion in high-rise block in Odesa: second explosion occurred whilst fire was being extinguished, injuring rescue workers and paramedic. PHOTOS
Last night, in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa, an unknown object exploded in a seven-storey residential block, causing a major fire and damage to the flats.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Second explosion during fire-fighting operations
It is reported that a second explosion occurred whilst the fire was being extinguished.
Assistance to the injured and dealing with the aftermath of the emergency
Four people were injured, including three rescue workers and an ambulance paramedic. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided support to 11 people who were at the scene of the incident.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. A total of 45 rescue workers and 11 were working at the scene.
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