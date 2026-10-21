Russia struck Kyiv region with drones: man was killed, and production building caught fire

Unfortunately, the enemy killed a man during a drone attack in the Kyiv region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy aim?

As reported, the tragedy occurred in the Buchanskyi District. Another person was injured and taken to the hospital. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

An enemy strike caused a fire in a production building and a dormitory. The fire has now been contained.

Read more: Russia has struck Bucha district in the Kyiv region: there are casualties and fire has broken out

No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.