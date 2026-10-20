Russia has struck Bucha district in the Kyiv region: there are casualties and fire has broken out

Russian occupiers have launched yet another attack on the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Two people have been injured in the Bucha district following an attack by an enemy UAV.



The victims have suffered burns to their bodies. They are receiving the necessary medical treatment," the statement said.

A fire also broke out involving a lorry and pallets on the premises of the logistics complex. The fire has been brought under control.

The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with.

Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of Borshchahivka village and secretary of the Borshchahivka Village Council, stated that a strike had been recorded in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, in the area between the warehouses.

"According to preliminary reports, a lorry has been damaged. Three people are known to have been injured. Details of the consequences of the attack are still being clarified," he added.

Read more: Russian forces launched missile strike on Kharkiv: residential area was hit, and four people were injured (updated)

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that Kyiv is under attack from ‘Shahed’ drones. The consequences are being recorded in two districts of the capital.