Ruscists launch missile strike on Kharkiv: area of detached houses hit, 9 injured (updated)

On the afternoon of 20 October 2026, the enemy launched a missile strike on Kharkiv.

This was reported on his Telegram channel by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial reports indicated a missile strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to updated information, the strike was recorded in the Novobavarskyi district.

Initial details

"The residential area has been hit; there are casualties, and their number and condition are being confirmed," Terekhov reports.

As of 15.49, four people are known to have been injured; they have suffered shrapnel wounds and concussions

No further information is currently available regarding the enemy attack.

Read more: Man suspected of killing TCR serviceman detained in Kharkiv: he had evaded investigators for almost four months

UPDATE

"The number of people injured in the Novobavarskyi district has risen to seven. Emergency services continue to work at the scene," Syniehubov reported at 4:26 p.m.

UPDATE

"Nine people have now been injured," Terekhov wrote at 4:56 p.m.