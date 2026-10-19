Man suspected of killing TCR serviceman detained in Kharkiv: he had evaded investigators for almost four months

A court in Kharkiv has ordered a 50-year-old local resident into pretrial detention on suspicion of killing a serviceman from a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) and wounding another serviceman during a military registration document check on June 25, 2026.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to investigators, on June 25, 2026, a group of servicemen from a district TCR and SS was conducting routine mobilisation notification activities in Kharkiv.

After spotting a passer-by on Hvardiitsiv Shyronintsiv Street, the team leader approached him to check his military registration documents. In response, the man pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the serviceman several times in the chest, shoulder and forearm.

Another TCR serviceman immediately tried to stop the attacker, but the man wounded him as well.

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Attacker fled

After the attack, the man fled the crime scene.

Both victims were rushed to hospital. One received medical treatment, and his life is not in danger. The other wounded serviceman, the notification team leader, could not be saved: he died that day from a penetrating wound to the heart and severe blood loss.

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Man detained on October 16 after going into hiding

The man had been hiding from investigators in a rented apartment in Kharkiv for an extended period. A series of comprehensive investigative and search operations enabled law enforcement officers to identify and locate him. The attacker was identified as an unemployed 50-year-old local resident. He was detained on October 16.

Under the procedural supervision of Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, the man was formally notified of suspicion of the intentional murder of a person in connection with that person’s performance of official duties (Article 115, Part 2, Clause 8 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and of intentionally inflicting minor bodily injury on an official in connection with their official duties (Article 350, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the prosecutor’s request, the suspect was remanded in custody without the right to bail.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Investigation Division of Kharkiv District Police Department No. 2 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region. Operational support is being provided by officers from that department’s operational unit and the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.

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