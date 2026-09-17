Explosion near TCR building in Mykolaiv, Lviv region: Service member injured

On 17 September, an explosion occurred near the building of the Stryi District Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Mykolaiv, Lviv region. One person was injured.

The Lviv Regional TCR and SS reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Today, at around 4:30 p.m., an unidentified device exploded near the entrance to the Stryi District Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support building in Mykolaiv, Lviv region. According to preliminary information, unidentified people threw it from the street," the centre said.

See more: Attempted to blow up RTCR and SS building in Kherson: Russian agent detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Service member injured

A service member of Department No. 2 of the Stryi District Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support was injured in the explosion. He was hospitalized at Mykolaiv Central District Hospital and is in moderate condition.

Law enforcement officers and an investigative team are working at the scene. Initial investigative measures are underway, and the circumstances of the incident are being established.

See more: SSU detains Russian agents plotting bombings near TCR in Dnipro and Stryi. PHOTOS