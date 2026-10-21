Due to security situation, suburban trains are experiencing delays of up to three hours; most significant delays are in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

On Wednesday, October 21, commuter trains in several regions of Ukraine are running with delays. The Samiylivka–Dnipro train is the farthest behind schedule, running 2 hours and 49 minutes late. In the Kharkiv region, several commuter trains are delayed due to security concerns, and some trains on other routes are being delayed to ensure connections.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Telegram channel "Ukrzaliznytsia: Commuter Trains."

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According to the carrier, as of 9:59 a.m., Train No. 6277 from Samiilivka to Dnipro-Holovnyi was traveling from Varvarivka Station with a delay of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

In the Kharkiv region, as of 11:04 a.m., Train No. 6605 from Kharkiv-Passenger Station to Hrakove was running 60 minutes behind schedule. Earlier, the train had been held up at Osnova Station for safety reasons.

The following delays were also reported:

No. 6354 Poltava-Pivdenna – Ogultsi – 53 minutes;

No. 6516 Gersevanovsky – Kharkiv-Passenger – 52 minutes;

No. 6603 Svyatoshyn – Teteriv – 40 minutes;

No. 7034 Zhytomyr – Kyiv-Passenger – 37 minutes;

No. 6804 Kyiv-Passenger – Hrebinka – 35 minutes;

No. 6015 Dnipro-Holovnyi – P'yatykhatky-Pasazhyrska – 34 minutes;

No. 6811 Kharkiv-Levada – Chuhuiv – 28 minutes.

In addition, in the Kharkiv region, trains No. 6419 (Kharkiv-Passenger – Balakliya), No. 6513 (Kharkiv-Passenger – Gersevanivskyi), and No. 6408 (Balakliya – Kharkiv-Levada) were delayed for security reasons. The duration of the delays for these trains had not been specified at the time of the respective reports.

In the Chernihiv and Poltava regions, some trains will depart later so that passengers can make their connections.

Read more: Passengers on "Lviv–Chernivtsi" train were left in field after being evacuated due to threat of shelling: Lubinets responds. VIDEO

Specifically, Train No. 6454 from Nizhyn to Konotop-Passenger is expected to be delayed by approximately 40 minutes, and Train No. 6524/6523 from Nizhyn to Hrebinka by 50 minutes. Both trains are waiting for passengers from Train No. 6906 from Kyiv to Nizhyn.

In addition, Train No. 6242 from Hrebinka to Bakhmach-Passenger Station will be delayed by approximately 20 minutes to allow passengers to transfer from the Kyiv–Hrebinka train.

Ukrzaliznytsia warns:

"If the danger escalates, train service may be suspended. During an air raid alert, passengers are urged not to remain on the platforms but to proceed to shelters or move at least 200 meters away from railway infrastructure."

The delays listed below were reported by the carrier throughout the morning of October 21 and are subject to change.

Read more: Over 500 locomotives and 2,000 carriages have been damaged: Ukrzaliznytsia needs 91 billion hryvnias for repairs