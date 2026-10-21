Russia attacked three universities in Uman, Kremenchuk and Kyiv: halls of residence and teaching blocks were damaged. PHOTO

As a result of Russian attacks on the night of 21 October, the educational infrastructure of at least three Ukrainian universities was damaged. Damage was reported in the Cherkasy and Poltava regions and in the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Minister of Education and Science, Andrii Butenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In Uman, two university halls of residence were damaged as a result of the shelling. Over 100 windows were smashed and window frames were damaged. In one of the halls of residence, lecture theatres on the ground floor were also affected.

The students were taking shelter at the time of the attack.

In Kremenchuk, a Russian strike hit one of the teaching blocks at the Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi Kremenchuk National University. A fire broke out in the building, which emergency services have now extinguished.



















In Kyiv, the blast wave damaged an academic block at Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties among the students and staff of the three institutions.

The minister noted that the ministry is in contact with the universities’ management and is assessing the extent of the damage. The educational institutions are working to maintain the educational process despite the consequences of the attacks.

See more: Russians attack lyceum in Rivne during massive strike on region – Regional Military Administration. PHOTOS