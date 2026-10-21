Enemy’s command posts and logistics depots have been struck, — General Staff

On October 20 and during the night of October 21, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck command posts and logistics depots belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes on command and control centers

Thus, command posts of the occupying forces’ units in the Luhansk area and near the settlement of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast were struck.

The General Staff emphasizes that striking such targets disrupts the Russian Federation’s army command and control system and complicates the coordination of its units on the battlefield.

Read more: Defence Forces hit radar, ammunition depots and ruscist personnel – General Staff

Damage to logistic warehouses

In addition, warehouses containing the Russian aggressor’s military supplies were struck near the settlement of Yany-Kapu in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea and near Chystiakove in the Donetsk region.

"The destruction of stockpiles makes it more difficult for the enemy to resupply its units and reduces their ability to conduct combat operations," the General Staff notes.

Read more: Two enemy radar stations, an electronic warfare station and telecommunications towers hit – General Staff