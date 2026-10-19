Defence Forces hit radar, ammunition depots and ruscist personnel – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck a Russian radar in Russia’s Bryansk region, an artillery position and UAV crews in the Kharkiv region, ammunition and military supply depots in the Donetsk region, as well as concentrations of occupying troops in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Radar

A radar station was struck near Trubchevsk (Russia’s Bryansk region).

The General Staff noted that striking radars creates gaps in the enemy’s radar coverage and weakens its air defence system, among other effects.

"This allows Ukraine’s Defence Forces to employ unmanned systems more successfully at all levels — from the tactical zone along the line of contact to military facilities deep inside Russian territory," the statement reads.

Watch more: During Operation ’Vivaldi’, Third Army Corps pilots tracked down latest Russian TOS-3 ’Dragon’ and struck it with drones whilst it was changing position. VIDEO

Other strikes

An artillery firing position and a position occupied by UAV crews of the Russian aggressor were also attacked near the settlement of Lyman Pershyi in the Kharkiv region.

"In the Donetsk region, Russian army ammunition depots near the settlements of Hrintal and Ternove, as well as a military supply depot near Pelahiivka, came under attack.

In addition, concentrations of occupying troops were struck near Svobodne and Volodymyrivka in the Donetsk region and Naberezhne in the Zaporizhzhia region," the General Staff added.

Read more: 204 engagements on front line over past 24 hours: fiercest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff