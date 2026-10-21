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News Russian attack on Rivne
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Ruscists attacked METRO store in Rivne. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked the METRO supermarket in Rivne.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy attacked a Metro supermarket. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured," the statement said.

РФ вдарила по Metro у Рівному: подробиці

What led up to it?

  • On 16 October, Russian occupiers attacked one of Rivne’s major retail outlets.

Author: 

Rivne (73) Rivne region (222) Rivnenskyy district (38)
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