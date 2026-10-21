Seven residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea have been notified that they are suspected of treason and collaboration. PHOTO

Seven residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the occupied Crimea, who voluntarily joined the Russian armed forces and took part in assaults on Ukrainian positions, have been charged with treason and collaboration. They were detained in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk areas.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to the investigation, the men joined the occupying forces at various times between 2016 and 2026.

One of the suspects initially commanded a section of the signals platoon. He led his subordinates as they erected defensive fortifications at the unit’s base. He later took up the post of commander in an assault company and became an instructor at a training ground, where he oversaw the training of newly arrived fighters.

Others served as riflemen, radio operators, grenade launchers, scouts and assistant gunners for anti-tank guided missiles.

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According to the public prosecutor’s office, the suspects set up positions and dugouts, transported Russian military personnel and ammunition, and provided logistical support to frontline units. They also guarded fuel depots and monitored the movements of Ukrainian troops.

According to the investigation, all seven took part in assaults on Defence Forces positions in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The men were served with notices of suspicion under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 111 and Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason and collaboration.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SBU’s Main Directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.