Four people killed, six others injured in Russian strikes on Kramatorsk. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian occupiers struck Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region three times during the day. People were killed and injured.

This was reported by the press office of the regional prosecutor’s office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The strike on the city took place at 10.04.

"As a result of the attack, three men aged 42, 47 and 48 sustained fatal injuries. A woman and a 38-year-old man were also injured. The victims have been diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and blast injuries," the statement said.

Three blocks of flats were damaged in the city. The type of weapon used is being established.

According to the city council, three men—born in 1978, 1984, and 1979—were killed. All of them were employees of one of the city’s heat supply companies.

"At one of the sites, employees of the heat supply company were conducting an inspection of the networks and checking their readiness for the heating season," the city council added.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Lviv: Russian UAV was shot down as it approached city (updated)

Update

In the evening, Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian forces had attacked Kramatorsk three times during the day.

"At least four people were killed and six injured in today’s strikes on Kramatorsk," the official said.

Among the victims of one of the strikes were heating utility workers who were checking the network’s readiness for the heating season — three of them were killed.

Another person was killed in an FPV drone strike.

At least 15 apartment buildings, two educational institutions, an administrative building, an outbuilding and two cars were damaged.





