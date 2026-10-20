Explosions were heard in Lviv: Russian UAV was shot down as it approached city (updated)

Explosions were heard in Lviv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force reported that a jet-powered UAV was heading toward the city.

Shortly afterward, explosions were heard in the city.

According to the Regional Military Administration, air defense forces are on the scene.

"During the most recent air raid alert, our air defense troops managed to shoot down an enemy drone that was heading toward Lviv," the head of the Regional Military Administration said later.

No information regarding casualties or damage has been received so far.

Read more: Russia attacked Volyn with approximately 15 drones: service station and "Epicentr" warehouses were damaged

Background

On the night of October 20, Russian occupiers attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region. Energy infrastructure in the Lviv and Vinnytsia regions was also targeted.

In total, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in seven regions, resulting in new power outages.

Read more: Enemy struck motorway near Kyiv: cars are on fire, 3 people killed, 4 injured (updated). PHOTOS