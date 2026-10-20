Russia attacked Volyn with approximately 15 drones: service station and "Epicentr" warehouses were damaged

On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops attacked the Volyn region with "Shahed"-type jet-powered drones. Kovel was hit hardest by the attack—a private auto repair shop, a truck parking lot, and "Epicentr" warehouse facilities were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Roman Romaniuk, head of the regional military administration.

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"In fact, the enemy launched ‘Shahed’-type jet-powered UAVs at our region virtually every hour. In total, about 15 drones were detected in Volyn’s airspace, several of which subsequently entered the territory of Lviv Oblast," the statement reads.

Which facilities were damaged

As in previous days, power facilities and civilian infrastructure were targeted by the enemy.

Kovel sustained the most strikes last night. The following facilities were damaged there:

a private auto repair shop;

a parking lot for trucks with semi-trailers;

warehouse facilities on the "Epicentr" premises.

According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the attack.

The power situation in Volyn

As of this morning, almost the entire Volyn Oblast had power.

"Only a few settlements in the Lutsk District remain without power," Romaniuk said.

Read more: Volyn region came under massive attack by "shaheds": critical infrastructure was damaged, and 66,000 people are without power