Enemy struck motorway near Kyiv: cars are on fire, 3 people killed, 4 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Cars caught fire following an attack by an enemy drone in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region on the Kyiv–Odesa motorway. There have been casualties.

This was reported on Telegram by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"Yet another enemy strike against civilians who were simply on their way to work or going about their business… Cars are on fire following an attack by an enemy drone in the Fastiv district on the Kyiv–Odesa motorway. Preliminary reports indicate there are fatalities and injuries," the message states.

"Behind every such news story lie human lives, families and grief. All emergency services are working at the scene. Traffic is restricted. More detailed information will follow," added Tkachenko.

Social media reports suggest that an enemy drone crashed onto the road in Chabany.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Russians attack enterprise in Kyiv region: man killed, six injured (updated)

Updated information

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a drone had crashed in the Holosiivskyi district near a gas station on the border with the Kyiv region.

One person was killed. Currently, there are four injured. Two of them have been hospitalized. The others are being examined and treated on site.

According to preliminary data from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the attack by an enemy drone resulted in a strike near the Kyiv–Odesa highway in the village of Chabany, not far from one of the shopping centers.

A fire broke out among the vehicles at the scene.

Victims

Preliminary reports indicate that three people were killed and four others were injured. The number of casualties is still being confirmed.



















Prosecutors, SSU investigators, and other law enforcement agencies are working at the scene. Traffic is restricted in this area.

Under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into alleged violations of the laws and customs of war.