Russians attack enterprise in Kyiv region: man killed, six injured (updated)

An enterprise was damaged in an evening Russian drone attack in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region. A fire broke out at the strike site. One person was killed, and others were injured.

Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Relevant services working at the attack site

According to Tkachenko, the relevant services are working at the scene. Specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

"The relevant services are working at the scene. Information on the extent of the damage is being clarified," the regional administration head wrote.

According to preliminary information, no deaths or injuries had been reported at the time of the statement.

Update

Tkachenko later reported that a Russian attack on an enterprise in the Obukhiv district had killed a man and injured six other people.

"Unfortunately, a man was killed in the enemy attack on an enterprise in the Obukhiv district. Six other people were injured. All have been hospitalised and are receiving all necessary care," the statement reads.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing at the scene. The relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack, the regional administration head added.

Earlier reports said 79 settlements had been left without electricity following a Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region.

Read more: Russia strikes Kyiv region with ballistic missiles; warehouses damaged