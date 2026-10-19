In Mykolaiv region, 79 settlements were left without power following Russian attack

In the Mykolaiv region, 79 settlements were left without electricity following a Russian attack on the energy infrastructure. More than 55,000 customers lost their electricity supply.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by Hryhorii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

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An energy attack left more than 55,000 customers without power

According to Hryhorii Reshetilov, on 19 October, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. As a result of the strikes, power supplies were cut off in 79 settlements.

"Today, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. As a result of the attack, 79 settlements — more than 55,000 customers — were left without electricity," said Reshetilov.

Read more: On Sunday, 18 October, power cut schedules will be in force, – "Ukrenergo"

Power companies have restored electricity to half of their customers

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, as soon as the security situation allowed, energy workers began work to repair the damage caused by the attack.

As of this evening, power had been restored to 50 per cent of customers who had been left without electricity. However, nearly 24,000 customers are still without power. Restoration work is ongoing.

Also, on the afternoon of 19 October, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv. As a result of the strike, four private homes were damaged.