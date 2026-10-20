Ruscists attacked energy infrastructure in various areas of the Lviv region with "Shahed" jet-powered drones

Russian occupiers attacked the Lviv region with jet-powered drones overnight.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Kozytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

"The Lviv region has endured a difficult night. Most importantly, there were no fatalities or injuries. The enemy attacked energy facilities in various districts of our region with jet-powered drones," the statement reads.

In the Solonka community, the roofs of a residential building and two vacation homes were damaged.

Read more: Vance called on Ukraine to halt strikes on Russia’s energy sector due to rising fuel prices in US

"Enemy drones were moving at high speed and frequently changing course. Fog complicated the situation, but even under such conditions, our soldiers managed to effectively engage the enemy UAVs.

I thank our defenders for their professionalism. I thank everyone who does not ignore the danger," the head of the Regional Military Administration concluded.

See more: Overnight Russian strike on Odesa region: energy facilities damaged, power cuts reported. PHOTOS

Background

As a result of Russian shelling over the past day and during the night of October 20, at least eight people were killed in Ukraine, and dozens more were wounded.

The regions targeted included Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr.

Read more: Enemy struck motorway near Kyiv: cars are on fire, 3 people killed, 4 injured (updated). PHOTOS