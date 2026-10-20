Overnight Russian strike on Odesa region: energy facilities damaged, power cuts reported. PHOTOS

On the night of Monday 19 October, Russian forces continued to attack the Odesa region. The region’s energy infrastructure is under attack.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

According to the Regional Military Administration, energy infrastructure was damaged overnight as a result of the Russian attack on the Odesa region.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region overnight: holiday homes and cars were damaged. PHOTO

What are the consequences?

As reported, there were no casualties.

Due to the enemy strikes, there have been power cuts in some areas of the region. Specialists are already working to restore the supply.



















See more: Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa region: 4 people injured, homes and enterprise damaged. PHOTOS

Critical infrastructure is operating on backup power supplies.