Russia attacked Odesa region overnight: holiday homes and cars were damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 17 October, Russian invaders attacked a recreational area in the Odesa region. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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"The recreational area came under fire; holiday homes and private cars were damaged," the statement reads.

Clean-up operations are ongoing at the scene.

Consequences of the attack







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