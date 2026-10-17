Russia attacked Odesa region overnight: holiday homes and cars were damaged. PHOTO
On the night of 17 October, Russian invaders attacked a recreational area in the Odesa region. There were no casualties.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
"The recreational area came under fire; holiday homes and private cars were damaged," the statement reads.
Clean-up operations are ongoing at the scene.
Consequences of the attack
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