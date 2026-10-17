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News Shelling of Odessa region
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Russia attacked Odesa region overnight: holiday homes and cars were damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 17 October, Russian invaders attacked a recreational area in the Odesa region. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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 "The recreational area came under fire; holiday homes and private cars were damaged," the statement reads. 

Clean-up operations are ongoing at the scene.

Consequences of the attack

Russian strike on the Odesa region: houses and cars damaged
Russian strike on the Odesa region: houses and cars damaged
Russian strike on the Odesa region: houses and cars damaged

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russia attacked Zhytomyr Oblast with UAVs: two houses damaged, casualties reported

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shoot out (19465) Odesa region (1332)
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