Vance called on Ukraine to halt strikes on Russia’s energy sector due to rising fuel prices in US

US Vice-President J.D. Vance has stated that the interests of Ukraine and the United States do not always align. In particular, he spoke out against Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, arguing that this could lead to a rise in energy prices for Americans.

According to Censor.NET, Vance made these remarks in an interview with 2WAY TONIGHT.

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When asked whether he considered Ukraine an ally of the US, Vance noted that Kyiv is a partner of Washington, but that differences arise between the countries from time to time.

"Well, in a sense, they are certainly a partner. But I think that from time to time our interests do diverge," said the US Vice-President.

As an example of such differences, Vance cited Ukraine’s strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

"For example, do I think they should carry out strikes on Russian diesel infrastructure, which drives up the cost of energy for Americans? No," he stated.

According to Vance, the US and Ukraine have continued and will continue to cooperate on a range of issues, despite their differing positions.

"But, in my view, they should stop striking Russian energy facilities," the US Vice-President concluded.

Watch more: Zelenskyy confirmed strikes on oil refinery in Syzran: Russia is attacking our energy sector; we are responding. VIDEO

What is known?

As a reminder, on 11 October, US President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that an ‘energy truce’ had allegedly been reached between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, according to Macron, Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities have not ceased.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the start of an "energy truce" came as a surprise to the Ukrainian side. However, Kyiv is prepared to support it if Russia adheres to the agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he sees no signs of an end to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure following Donald Trump’s announcement of a so-called energy truce between Ukraine and Russia.

Ben Hodges, former commander of US forces in Europe, stated that Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil and gas infrastructure are inflicting significant losses on Russia, and therefore their intensity must be increased. The Kremlin’s pressure on Washington to halt such attacks is evidence of their effectiveness.

Read more: ’Without Ukraine, there will be no final decisions on ending war,’ - Poland’s Defence Minister