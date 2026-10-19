’Without Ukraine, there will be no final decisions on ending war,’ - Poland’s Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that final decisions on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war cannot be taken without Ukraine’s involvement. He also emphasised the need to involve European states in the negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, the Polish television channel TVP Kraków has reported on this.

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Kosiniak-Kamysz set out a condition for peace talks

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, has commented on proposals for a possible peace summit on Ukraine involving the US, Russia and China.

According to him, it is impossible to reach final decisions on ending the war without Ukraine. He also noted that the negotiations must take place with the participation of European states.

"It is difficult to talk about final decisions being taken without Ukraine being present. Therefore, whilst there may be many different formats for such meetings, I cannot envisage any format other than one involving Ukraine and European states that would guarantee stability and peace for Ukraine," emphasised the Polish Defence Minister.

The media are discussing the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping

According to media reports, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has proposed to US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping that they meet next month to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it has no information regarding a possible meeting between the leaders of the three countries.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on 19 October, during a visit to Uzbekistan, that the parties had discussed a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping.