Russia attacked Ukraine: 8 dead, dozens injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours and during the night of 19–20 October, at least eight people were killed in Ukraine and dozens more were injured. The regions targeted included Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Russian forces used attack drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs, artillery and mortars. Residential buildings, educational establishments, businesses, vehicles, and energy and railway infrastructure were damaged.

Kharkiv region: six dead, including two children

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region. Six people were killed and a further 21 were injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

The highest number of casualties was recorded in Nova Vodolaha, where six people were killed, including two girls aged 1 and 11. A further 15 people were injured, including seven children.

In Izium, five people sought medical assistance due to acute stress reactions, whilst in Chuhuiv, a 59-year-old woman was injured.

Overnight, Russian attack drones struck residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Izium. The strikes caused four separate fires. Residential buildings, outbuildings and an administrative building were ablaze. Cars were also damaged.

The districts of Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Izium, Kharkiv, Lozova, Chuhuiv and Berestyn were targeted. Damage was caused to homes, educational establishments, warehouses, businesses, vehicles, power networks and railway infrastructure.

Donetsk region: one dead and nine injured

According to the Donetsk regional police, Russian forces carried out 1,878 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the region over the past 24 hours.

Eleven settlements came under fire. Ninety civilian structures were damaged, including 69 residential buildings.

Twelve strikes were recorded in Sloviansk. Russian troops attacked residential areas with KAB-500 and two KAB-250 aerial bombs, the ‘Smerch’ multiple launch rocket system and drones. A driver of a civilian vehicle was killed in the city centre, and three other people were injured.

Forty-one private homes and two blocks of flats, a garage and four cars were damaged.

Three people were injured in Kramatorsk. Twenty private homes, two administrative buildings, two garages and two civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Ocheretyne, a boy born in 2009 was injured. In Raihorodok, a person riding a moped was injured, and in Dmytro-Darivka, another person was injured.

Residential buildings, an educational establishment, an administrative building, a church and a mass grave were also damaged in other settlements across the region.

Zaporizhzhia region: one dead and five injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 848 strikes on 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was killed and five others were injured, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defence council.

According to the regional military administration, the occupiers carried out 14 air strikes, deployed 613 drones of various types, predominantly FPV drones, shelled settlements twice with multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out 219 artillery strikes.

Zaporizhzhia, Orikhiv, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole and dozens of other settlements in the region came under enemy attack.

Kherson region: 18 wounded, including a child

Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region from the air, attacked with drones and used artillery, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Beryslav and other settlements came under attack.

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas. Three private homes were damaged.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 18 people were injured, including one child.

Sumy region: strike on a high-rise block in Sumy

On the night of 19 October, a Russian drone struck a block of flats in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy. A fire broke out following the strike, according to the Regional Military Administration.

In the Sumy community, an 86-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

In total, from the morning of 19 October to the morning of 20 October, Russian forces carried out nearly 40 shelling attacks on 21 settlements across 14 local communities in the region.

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Residential buildings, non-residential premises, outbuildings, road surfaces and a "Ukrposhta" vehicle were damaged. Damage to homes was recorded in several communities.

In addition, two women who sustained injuries during previous Russian attacks on 16 and 17 October sought medical attention.

Dnipropetrovsk region: damaged houses and cars

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times using drones and an aerial bomb, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

Private homes were damaged in Dnipro. In the Kryvyi Rih area, the Hrushivska community came under attack, with homes and infrastructure destroyed there.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian troops attacked the Shakhtarska, Petropavlivska and Ukrainska communities. A private house and cars were damaged, and a fire broke out.

In the Nikopol region, the district centre, as well as the Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities, came under fire.

Mykolaiv region: ‘Banderol’ missile strike

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with a "Banderol" missile. A 77-year-old woman was injured and received medical attention at the scene, according to the head of the regional military administration, Heorhii Reshetilov.

The strike damaged the façade and windows of a block of flats and destroyed three cars.

Earlier that day, a Russian drone damaged 11 private homes in the city. Russian troops also attacked the Kutsurubsk and Ochakiv communities using FPV drones. A private home was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.

In addition, attack drones targeted energy and industrial infrastructure facilities in the region. No casualties were reported in these incidents.

Chernihiv region: shelling of border communities

On 19 October, Russian troops attacked the Semenivska, Snovska and Horodnianska communities in Chernihiv Oblast. The enemy used ‘Molniya’ drones, FPV drones, barrel artillery and mortars, Halyna Shekhovtsova, spokesperson for the Chernihiv Border Guard Detachment, said in a comment to ‘Suspilne’.

In the Semenivska community, explosions were reported in Yanzhulivka and Prohres. In the Snovska community, Huta-Studenetska and Kliusy came under fire. In the Horodnianska community, Senkivka was attacked.

Zhytomyr region: railway and energy infrastructure under attack

Russian troops have struck civilian targets in the Zhytomyr region, in particular the energy and railway infrastructure, according to Vitalii Bunechko, head of the regional military administration.

A DIY store in the Zhytomyr community, a railway station in the Ovruch community and railway tracks in the Olevsk community were damaged.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of these attacks.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service and specialist units are working at the sites of the strikes.

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