Ruscists strike park in Kharkiv region with drone: 6 killed, including an infant, 15 injured. PHOTO

On October 19, Russian troops carried out a drone strike on the central park in the settlement of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region. The strike killed several people, including an infant.

Interior Ministry head Ivan Vyhivskyi reported this, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Horrific strike on Kharkiv region

"The occupiers struck Nova Vodolaha’s central park with a drone when many people were there, including families with children. Sadly, two women and an infant in a pram were killed. At least 14 people were injured, including seven children," he said.

Viktor Zabashta, director of the regional emergency medical care centre, told Suspilne that nine adults and six children had sustained shrapnel wounds.

"All emergency services are on the scene right now. Our units are providing first aid to the victims and checking the area for explosive hazards. Another Russian strike on civilians. An attack on children that served no military purpose," Vyhivskyi added.

Read more: Russians struck village with missile and car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: one person has been killed and others injured

Aftermath of the strike

The drone hit an open area. A cafe building was damaged.

Update

The Regional Military Administration clarified that the death toll from the Russian strike had risen to 6 people. Three children were among those killed.

Those killed were women aged 28, 34 and 36, a man aged approximately 40, and girls aged 11 and 1.2 years. So far, 15 people have been reported injured, including seven children. All are receiving medical care.

WARNING! SENSITIVE FOOTAGE!







See more: Russians struck Balakliia with missile: teenager was injured and houses were damaged. PHOTO