Russians struck village with missile and car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: one person has been killed and others injured

Today, 26 September, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Chuhuiv district and an FPV drone strike on the Kharkiv district in the Kharkiv region, resulting in one fatality.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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The attack on the village of Lebiazhe

The enemy launched a missile strike on the village of Lebiazhe in the Chuhuiv district.

Four people were injured as a result of the attack. Among the injured are two children, aged 5 and 12, who have suffered acute stress reactions. All those injured are receiving medical attention.

An apartment block and 15 cars were also damaged.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the scene of the attack.

See more: Enemy attacked Zolochiv in Kharkiv region three times: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS

Attack on a car

At around 12:00, on the road near the turn-off to the village of Pytomnyk in the Kharkiv district, Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone.

The driver – a 50-year-old man – was killed in the collision. He died at the scene.

There was a passenger in the car, a 73-year-old woman. She did not sustain any injuries and did not seek medical attention.