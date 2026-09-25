Enemy attacked Zolochiv in Kharkiv region three times: there are casualties and damage. PHOTOS

Today, 25 September, Russian troops attacked Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region on three occasions.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

It is reported that a 27-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling. A 20-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. They are receiving medical treatment.

Two private houses and outbuildings in the village were also damaged. Specialists are dealing with the aftermath.

Read more: Russia struck farm in Stara Hnylytsia, Kharkiv region: 6 killed and 12 wounded

Consequences of the strikes





See more: Russia dropped KABs on Izium: buildings damaged, fires broke out. PHOTO



