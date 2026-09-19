Russians struck Balakliia with missile: teenager was injured and houses were damaged. PHOTO

On 19 September, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. A 14-year-old boy was injured in the attack and suffered an acute stress reaction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

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The enemy launched a missile strike on Balakliia.



One casualty has been reported so far – a 14-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical staff are treating him.



In the town, five private homes, two shops, two outbuildings, a garage and an administrative building have been damaged.

See more: Russian forces struck train in Kharkiv region with drone: there are casualties. PHOTO