Russians struck Balakliia with missile: teenager was injured and houses were damaged. PHOTO
On 19 September, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. A 14-year-old boy was injured in the attack and suffered an acute stress reaction.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
The enemy launched a missile strike on Balakliia.
One casualty has been reported so far – a 14-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical staff are treating him.
In the town, five private homes, two shops, two outbuildings, a garage and an administrative building have been damaged.
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