Enemy has attacked Dnipro: fire has broken out, two dead, four wounded; one man is in critical condition (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 20 October, the enemy launched an attack on Dnipro.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"The enemy has struck Dnipro again. A fire has broken out," the message states.

According to the Regional Military Administration, there are reportedly casualties.

Updated information

According to the latest reports, three people were injured in a Russian attack on warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro.

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized with burns. He is in serious condition.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

See more: Attack on Dnipro on 19 October: house destroyed, one person injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Updated information

According to Hanzha, the number of people injured in the enemy attack on warehouses in Dnipro has risen to four.

Two of the victims are in the hospital. A 33-year-old man is in extremely critical condition with burns over his entire body. A 30-year-old man also suffered burns. He is in serious condition.

He later clarified that two people were killed in the Russian attack on the warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro.

Rescue workers extinguished the fire and recovered the bodies. The identities of the victims are being determined.