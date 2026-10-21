Sybiha and Chinese Ambassador discussed China’s steps towards peaceful settlement as soon as possible

On Wednesday, 21 October, Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha received Ma Shenkun, the Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ diplomatic residence.

This has been reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

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China’s role in the peaceful settlement

As noted, the parties exchanged views on the steps that China could take to facilitate a peaceful settlement as soon as possible.

It is emphasised that the Ukrainian side is counting on Beijing to play a constructive role.

Read more: Russia is turning occupied town of Oleshky into death trap: road out of town is mined, and bodies lie in streets and in houses, - Sybiha

What else did they talk about?

In addition, the meeting focused on stepping up bilateral dialogue in the run-up to the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the People’s Republic of China. The parties paid particular attention to cooperation within international organisations, the development of political contacts, reciprocal visits, increasing the volume of bilateral trade and expanding access for Ukrainian products to the Chinese market.

Sybiha expressed his gratitude personally to the Ambassador and to the entire staff of the Chinese mission for continuing to work in Kyiv despite the daily, intense Russian shelling.