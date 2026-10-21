Russian troops attack warehouses in Kirovohrad region
Today, October 21, Russian occupiers carried out strikes on the Kirovohrad region.
Regional Military Administration head Andrii Raikovych reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
"Another enemy attack on warehouse premises in Kropyvnytskyi district," the statement said.
It also noted that no information on casualties is currently available.
The Regional Military Administration also urged the public to refrain from sharing information.
No further information is currently available.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password