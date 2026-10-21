Russian troops attack warehouses in Kirovohrad region

Today, October 21, Russian occupiers carried out strikes on the Kirovohrad region.

Regional Military Administration head Andrii Raikovych reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"Another enemy attack on warehouse premises in Kropyvnytskyi district," the statement said.

It also noted that no information on casualties is currently available.

The Regional Military Administration also urged the public to refrain from sharing information.

Read more: One person was killed and another injured in enemy attack on Kirovohrad region

No further information is currently available.