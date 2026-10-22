Putin may have compromising material on Trump, - Hillary Clinton

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated that Vladimir Putin may be in possession of compromising material on U.S. President Donald Trump, including photographs or video recordings.

According to Censor.NET, Clinton said this on journalist Kara Swisher's podcast, *On with Kara Swisher* у випуску High Stakes with HRC: The Accountability Episode.

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She also suggested that the release of all documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case could cause a stir in the United States.

Clinton considers Trump to be Putin's "puppet"

According to the former secretary of state, she remains convinced that the Russian leader may have compromising information on the U.S. president.

"I continue to believe that Putin has something on Trump. I continue to believe that he has photos, videos—whatever it may be," Clinton said.

In the interview, she also reaffirmed her earlier description of Trump as Putin's "puppet."

"Yes, a puppet. He's a puppet. He's Putin's willing puppet, who helps Putin," said the former head of the U.S. State Department.

At the same time, Clinton did not provide any evidence of the existence of such compromising material. Her words are a personal assessment, not a confirmed fact.

The Epstein Files Could Cause a Stir in the U.S.

Clinton also expressed her belief that once all the details of the case involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are made public, even Trump's supporters may be shocked by what they learn about the president.

"When we finally see all of Epstein's files, I think even people who supported Trump will be shocked by what they reveal about Trump," she said.

Clinton pointed out that Trump had opposed the release of these documents. At the same time, her assessment of their content does not constitute confirmation of any wrongdoing on the part of the U.S. president.

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