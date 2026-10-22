The policies of U.S. President Donald Trump confirm his loyalty to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, Clinton stated this on journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast, *On with Kara Swisher*, in an episode titled "High Stakes with HRC: The Accountability Episode."

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"We are seeing in real time everything I warned about, and everything that the evidence has confirmed, namely: Trump is more loyal to Putin than to freedom, democracy, and, frankly, America’s national security," said Clinton, who served as U.S. Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.

She also sharply criticized Trump's efforts to concentrate power and the Republican Party's conduct.

"It's truly unbelievable that we have a president who wants to be an authoritarian dictator with all the unlimited power that entails," said the former secretary of state.

Clinton called for a transformation of the Republican Party

Separately, Clinton stated that, in her opinion, the Republican Party had lost its political independence and had become subservient to Trump personally.

"The Republican Party is no longer a political party. It is a cult devoted to Trump and Trump's power," she emphasized.

According to Clinton, the party needs profound changes, and its members must return to the principles of political accountability.

"If we want a healthy system of government that truly sees things through and delivers results for the people, then the Republican Party must purge itself of everyone who has lost both their conscience and their principles over the past 10 years—and that’s the majority of them," she said.

Clinton also expressed her belief that Washington's current course raises questions about the priorities of U.S. foreign policy and the Trump administration's stance toward Russia.

Read more: Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Putin at G7 and hinted at possibility of backing out of agreements reached in Alaska, - Axios