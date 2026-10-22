New record for AFU: 2,250 invaders wounded or killed in single day! Russia’s total combat losses since the start of the war amount to approximately 1,572,790 personnel, 12,439 tanks, 51,447 artillery systems, and 25,594 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,572,790 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 22, 2026, are estimated to be:

Personnel:

approximately 1,572,790 (+2,250) people were wounded or killed;

Weapons and military equipment:

Tanks: 12,439 (+3)

Armored combat vehicles: 25,594 (+8)

Artillery systems: 51,447 (+44)

MLRS: 2,229 (+1)

Air defense systems: 1,719 (+3)

Aircraft: 449

Helicopters: 356

Unmanned systems and missiles:

Ground-based robotic systems: 2,997 (+7)

UAVs of operational and tactical level: 575,142 (+1,750)

Cruise missiles: 5,138

Marine equipment:

Ships and boats: 35

Submarines: 2

Support equipment:

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 165,641 (+363)

Special-purpose equipment: 4,846 (+2)

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