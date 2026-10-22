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News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
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Paratroopers from 77th Brigade detected camouflaged ruscists’ position and destroyed D-30 gun. VIDEO

Paratroopers from the 77th Separate Airborne ‘Naddniprianska’ Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces destroyed a Russian D-30 howitzer, which the occupiers had camouflaged at a firing position in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, servicemen from a self-propelled artillery division detected the enemy’s camouflaged artillery position and struck it with a drone.

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As a result of the precise strike, the enemy D-30 gun was destroyed.

The brigade notes that the combination of artillery systems and drone technology allows for the effective detection and destruction of enemy firepower.

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots use GBU-62 bombs to blow apart ruscist strongpoint along with personnel. VIDEO

Watch more: 59th Separate Mechanised Brigade pilots use mid-range strike drones to hit Russian vessel and occupiers’ equipment behind enemy lines. VIDEO

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elimination (8242) artillery (376) air assault troops (286) 77th SAB (52) Kharkiv region (2083) Kupiansk district (577)
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