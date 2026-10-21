59th Separate Mechanised Brigade pilots use mid-range strike drones to hit Russian vessel and occupiers’ equipment behind enemy lines. VIDEO

Drone operators from the SIGNUM Battalion of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a series of strikes on Russian occupiers’ equipment and personnel far behind the front line.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian defenders used mid-range strike drones to hit enemy targets in the rear.

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The strikes hit a vessel, mobile fire groups, a semi-trailer truck, cars, and trucks belonging to the occupiers. Ukrainian operators also attacked Russian army personnel.

The SIGNUM Battalion says it is systematically expanding its use of mid-range strike drones to hit equipment and military facilities that support the enemy’s offensive and defensive capabilities.

SIGNUM Battalion soldiers released footage of the strikes on Russian equipment and occupiers.

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