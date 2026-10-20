Cat ’carried out’ reconnaissance and escaped just in time: Ukrainian ’ambush’ drone attacked ATV carrying two Russian occupiers. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing an unusual combat incident in which a Ukrainian FPV drone, whilst in standby mode, first caught the attention of a local cat and subsequently attacked a quad bike carrying two Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET,at the start of the video, a cat can be seen cautiously approaching the stationary drone, which is positioned near a dirt track. The animal examines the unfamiliar object, changes direction several times and gradually moves closer.

Suddenly, the cat becomes alert, turns sharply and runs out of the camera’s field of view.

Within a few seconds, the reason for its sudden flight becomes clear: an all-terrain vehicle appears on the track, carrying two Russian soldiers.

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As soon as the vehicle passes the ambush, the Ukrainian operator activates the FPV drone. The drone takes off from its waiting position, gains altitude and begins to pursue the occupiers.

The footage shows the drone catching up with the quad bike, which is travelling along a dirt track, before turning onto a grassy area.

The operator directs the drone straight towards the vehicle carrying two Russians. The footage from the strike drone’s camera cuts out during the final approach to the target.

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