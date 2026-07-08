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News Video Animals in combat zone
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Soldiers dropped piece of sausage from drone to dog abandoned in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

A video has been shared on social media showing Ukrainian soldiers dropping a piece of sausage from a drone to a dog abandoned on a private property in Kostiantynivka.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers secured the food to the drone and made a precise drop into the yard. The dog spotted the treat, picked it up and, settling down comfortably, began to eat.

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Watch more: Cat and dog were evacuated by drone by soldiers of 14th SMB from combat zone: "It’ll be ours. I haven’t flown drone yet, you know". VIDEO

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dogs (16) Donetsk region (5947) food products (48) drones (4891) Kramatorskyy district (1039) Kostyantynivka (437)
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