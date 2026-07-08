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Soldiers dropped piece of sausage from drone to dog abandoned in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO
A video has been shared on social media showing Ukrainian soldiers dropping a piece of sausage from a drone to a dog abandoned on a private property in Kostiantynivka.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers secured the food to the drone and made a precise drop into the yard. The dog spotted the treat, picked it up and, settling down comfortably, began to eat.
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