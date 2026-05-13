"Even in midst of war, life remains highest value": "Strix" fighters rescued roe deer from anti-drone net. VIDEO

While on duty in their area of responsibility, border guards from the strike UAV company "STRIX" unit rescued a roe deer that had become entangled in an anti-drone net.

According to Censor.NET, the animal was spotted by unit personnel in one of the sectors.

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The roe deer was frightened and unable to free itself from the trap.

The border guards carefully freed the animal from the net and helped it return to the wild.

"Even in the midst of war, life remains the highest value," the soldiers note in the caption under the video.

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