Cat and dog were evacuated by drone by soldiers of 14th SMB from combat zone: "It’ll be ours. I haven’t flown drone yet, you know". VIDEO

Soldiers from the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great carried out a unique rescue operation, in which a dog and a cat played the leading roles. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Whilst carrying out a combat mission in an active conflict zone, the brigade’s heavy drone was already preparing to return to base. However, the soldiers decided not to send the drone back empty, and instead evacuated the abandoned animals. The four-legged passengers travelled several kilometres by air over dangerous territory.The rescued furry friends are now in the care of the military in a safe place.

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"The brigade’s drone had completed its mission and was returning to the operator, but the soldiers decided they wouldn’t let it go empty. So, as part of the evacuation of the furry friends, the soldiers put a cat and a dog in a bag and sent them to base. After a flight of several kilometres, the animals were successfully delivered to a safe place and are now in the good hands of our military," reads the comment on the video.

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