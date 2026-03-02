The Russian command continues to throw its soldiers to the slaughter, without even attempting to evacuate the bodies of the dead. As reported by Censor.NET, shocking footage from the Lyman direction has appeared online, showing stray animals feeding on the remains of an occupier.

This video is a graphic illustration of the Kremlin's attitude toward its "heroes," who, after death, become merely food for local dogs in the tree lines of Donbas.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable psyches!

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Details from the scene:

Abandoned by "their own": Objective control footage filmed by a Ukrainian drone shows the body of a Russian serviceman in characteristic equipment. Apparently, he died during another attempt to assault Ukrainian positions.

Natural disposal: While Russian propaganda talks about "honors" and "payouts," the reality on the front line looks different: bodies lie in the open for weeks, where they are found by feral dogs.

Lyman sector: This direction remains one of the bloodiest. The enemy is trying to break through the UAF defense, saturating positions with manpower that subsequently remains to rot in the gray zone.

See more: Twice less than in January: Russian troops occupied 126 sq. km of Ukrainian territory in February – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS