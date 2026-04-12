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News Video Animals in combat zone
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Soldiers from 13th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine Khartiia" rescued roe deer that had become entangled in anti-drone net in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

A roe deer became entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, ‘Khartiia’, reacted swiftly and decided to rescue the animal.

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The soldiers carefully freed the roe deer from the trap without harming it.

Footage of the animal’s rescue has been published on the brigade’s Telegram channel.

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animals (95) rescue (37) National Guard (710) Kharkiv region (1829)
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