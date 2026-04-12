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Soldiers from 13th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine Khartiia" rescued roe deer that had become entangled in anti-drone net in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
A roe deer became entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, ‘Khartiia’, reacted swiftly and decided to rescue the animal.
The soldiers carefully freed the roe deer from the trap without harming it.
Footage of the animal’s rescue has been published on the brigade’s Telegram channel.
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