Strike and reconnaissance operations carried out by Ukrainian UAV pilots are preventing enemy from gaining foothold and capturing Kostiantynivka, - DeepState

Heavy fighting is currently taking place in Kostiantynivka as the town is under attack. The strike and reconnaissance operations carried out by Ukrainian UAV pilots are preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold and capturing the town.

The monitoring project DeepState reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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Fighting on the outskirts and attempts to infiltrate

According to analysts, the enemy has advanced to the outskirts of the town, where it has begun to establish a foothold and infiltrate deeper into the town.

"The Russians are trying to establish a foothold in the area around Illinivka and Novodmytrivka in order to cut off all movement and control virtually the whole of Kostiantynivka. At the same time, there are constant infiltrations into the town itself, where the Russians are suffering significant losses," DeepState reported.

Analysts note that the situation in the town cannot be described as straightforward or under control, but emphasise that Kostiantynivka remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"It is important to understand that the 'flag-wavers' often seen online are purely a media ploy by the enemy, as all infantrymen who survive long enough to be captured on camera are either killed or taken prisoner," writes DeepState.

Read more: Kremlin has responded to Zelenskyy regarding meeting in Kostiantynivka: Putin is ready to receive him in Moscow

Why would the enemy want a temporary truce in the city?

DeepState has described the temporary ceasefire in Kostiantynivka, proposed to Ukraine by the Russian Ministry of Defence, as a "sinister plan".

"This is a treacherous plan that must under no circumstances be accepted, for it is precisely our pilots’ strike and reconnaissance operations that prevent the enemy from fully establishing a foothold and taking the city. As we have already noted, the infiltration is due to the enemy’s numerical superiority and the insufficient number of infantry in our forces. And it is precisely the strikes by drones that are causing the enemy major difficulties. The Russians understand this and are looking for any opportunity to occupy the city, where many of their soldiers are dying. It is equally hypocritical to call on Ukraine to cease shelling when it is the Russians themselves who are destroying the city with constant strikes by KAB bombs and drones," DeepState states.

According to experts, it is "hypocritical to call on Ukraine to cease its shelling" when it is the Russians who are destroying the city with constant strikes from KAB bombs and drones.

"We must categorically refuse to accept any temporary peace proposals from the enemy, as these are lies that conceal treachery," the post states.

What led up to it