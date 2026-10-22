Poland did not halt military aid to Ukraine due to declaration of "Year of UIA," - Ministry of Defence

The Polish Ministry of National Defense has denied reports that military aid to Ukraine has been suspended due to the Lviv Regional Council’s decision to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UIA).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Polish publication Fakt, citing Janusz Seimey, a spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Defense.

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"This information is false," emphasized a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of Poland.

Thus, the Polish Ministry of Defense has refuted claims that military supplies to Ukraine were halted due to a decision by the Lviv Regional Council.

What led up to this?

On October 20, the Lviv Regional Council passed a resolution declaring 2027 the Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleh Olzhych.

Earlier, the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, called the Lviv Regional Council’s decision to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UIA) and its commander-in-chief, Roman Shukhevych, unacceptable. In his view, the Ukrainian authorities should distance themselves from this initiative.

Read more: Lviv Regional Council’s resolution on UPA is damaging relations with Poland, - Foreign Ministry