Two people were killed and four others were injured as result of enemy shelling in Kherson region. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked the Kherson region using aircraft, strike drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements came under fire: Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Urozhaine, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Kucherske, Chervonyi Yar, Borozenske, Shevchenkivka, Darivka, Inhulets, Fedorivka, Lymanets, Inhulivka, Chaichyne, Poniativka, Mykilske, Zarichne, Biliaivka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Antonivka, Kizomys, Oleksandrivka, Komyshany, Yantarne, Novovoskresenske, Novoraisk, Ivanivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Sablukivka, Tokarivka, Novodmytrivka, Zorivka and the city of Kherson.

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging five private homes in particular. The occupiers also destroyed outbuildings and private vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and a further four were injured.

It later emerged that a resident of Biliaivka in the Novooleksandrivka community had been killed by a Russian drone attack. A 63-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the enemy strike.

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