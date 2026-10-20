European Parliament Vice-President Picerno has gone on hunger strike in protest at humanitarian crisis in Oleshky

Pina Picerno, Vice-President of the European Parliament, has gone on a hunger strike to draw international attention to the humanitarian crisis in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. She is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Picherno wrote about this on her page on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Statement by the politician

According to Picerno, in Oleshky, which has been occupied by the Russian army, thousands of people have been trapped without regular access to food and medicine. She points out that the mined areas make escape extremely dangerous: those who stay risk dying of starvation, whilst those who try to leave risk their lives.

"To draw international attention to this emergency, I have gone on hunger strike. But this struggle cannot be mine alone," she wrote.

The politician called on civil society organisations, ordinary citizens and national and local institutions to join this "major non-violent campaign". According to her, we must demand:

an immediate humanitarian ceasefire;

deliveries of food and medicines within the city;

the possibility of safely evacuating civilians who wish to leave.

You can take part in the campaign via the special page.

Picherno writes that, with this move, he wishes to support the actions of Pope Leo XIV and all those who "are doing everything possible at this time to avert a humanitarian tragedy on a massive scale".

"The people of Oleshky must not be left to fend for themselves. The time has come to act together so that diplomacy yields concrete results and no one is left to die in silence", she added.

Read more: Pope Leo XIV holds phone call with Putin: they discuss situation in Oleshky

Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky